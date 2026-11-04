Becerra Defeats Hilton In Race For California Governor

Xavier Becerra has won the California governor’s race.

He’s now the 41st governor of the Golden State — and the first Latino elected to the job since California became a state.

The Associated Press called it for the Democrat over Republican Steve Hilton the second the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, even before any numbers showed up on the secretary of state’s website.

Becerra put out a statement saying, “As governor, my mission is straightforward, but not simple: Deliver a California we can afford. And defend a California we can’t afford to lose.”By about 10:30 p.m. he was still sitting on a solid double-digit lead with the early returns.

Nothing’s official until the secretary of state certifies everything by December 11. But both sides already agreed Tuesday night that the race was over.Becerra hopped on X and posted: “Now the real work begins. Thank you and gracias, California.”Hilton conceded, wished him well, and talked about how the GOP can keep building for the future.