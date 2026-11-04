Sign Up For Alerts As El Niño Storms Loom

San Diegans are being urged to sign up for emergency alerts as the region prepares for potentially dangerous El Niño storms.

Despite warnings about heavy rain and flooding this winter, relatively few San Diego residents have registered for the county's emergency notification system. AlertSanDiego can send phone calls, text messages and emails when flooding, evacuations or other emergencies threaten neighborhoods.

Landlines are automatically included, but residents must register their cell phones and email addresses.

San Diego officials are preparing for potentially severe storms that could overwhelm drainage systems and trigger mudslides. Residents are encouraged to sign up at AlertSanDiego.org, prepare emergency supplies and know their evacuation routes before storms arrive.