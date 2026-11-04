Group Launches Effort To Recall Mayor Gloria

A local group has launched a campaign to recall San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

The group is headed by attorney and former mayoral candidate Genevieve Jones-Wright and cites widespread dissatisfaction with the mayor's handling of city finances, homelessness and housing policies for the recall. They also say the mayor favors developers over residents.

The mayor has roughly two weeks to submit a formal written response to the allegations.

After that, the group will have 120 days to collect valid signatures from at least 15-percent of registered voters in San Diego.