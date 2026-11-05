Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers?: The History Of Black Soldiers In The American West

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In the aftermath of the Civil War, a new chapter in American military history began with the establishment of six all-Black regiments in the United States Army. According to the National Park Service, on July 28, 1866, Congress passed the Army Reorganization Act, opening the peacetime Regular Army to African American enlisted soldiers through the creation of six segregated regiments. The legislation created new opportunities for Black soldiers, many of whom were formerly enslaved men and veterans of the Civil War who sought to continue serving their country.

The original six regiments consisted of the 9th and 10th Cavalry and the 38th, 39th, 40th, and 41st Infantry. In 1869, the four infantry regiments were consolidated into two, creating the 24th and 25th Infantry. The two cavalry regiments retained their original designations. Together, these four units became known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

It is important to distinguish these soldiers from the approximately 179,000 African American men who served in the Union Army during the Civil War. The Buffalo Soldiers belonged to the segregated Regular Army regiments established after the war, and their service helped shape the military’s presence across the American West.

The Origin of the Name Buffalo Soldiers

The origins of the nickname “Buffalo Soldiers” remain a subject of historical discussion. The name is generally associated with Native American people of the Great Plains who encountered Black cavalry troops during military campaigns in the West, according to the National Archives.

One widely repeated explanation suggests that Native American warriors compared the soldiers’ dark, curly hair to the thick coat of the American buffalo, History.com notes. Others believe the term pays homage to robes they wore during combat, which were made from the skin and hair of buffalo, presumably to keep them warm in cold temperatures. Another theory suggests that the name recognized the soldiers’ determination, endurance, and fighting abilities, qualities associated with the powerful animal.

Although the precise origin cannot be established with certainty, the nickname eventually became a source of pride and a positive symbol of the soldiers’ military service. The buffalo held considerable cultural and spiritual significance among many Indigenous peoples of the Great Plains. Its image eventually became part of the 10th Cavalry’s regimental insignia.

The name, which initially became associated with the Black cavalry regiments, eventually came to represent all four African American military units.