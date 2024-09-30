Things Black Voters Should Know Before The Vice Presidential Debate

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance will go head-to-head in their first and only Vice Presidential debate on Oct. 1. The debate will take place in New York City, hosted by CBS News at 9 p.m. Norah O’Donnell, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor will host the highlight anticipated event alongside Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, at the CBS Broadcast Center. Viewers can watch the action-packed debate on CBS, the CBS News Streaming Network, and Paramount+. Those without a cable subscription can view it on CBSNews.com.

Americans nationwide are eager to see how both candidates will outline their visions for moving the country forward. However, before they can earn voters’ trust, they’ll need to tackle tough questions about their careers and personal values. Both candidates have faced scrutiny over their pasts. Walz has been criticized for his military background and his response to the 2020 riots amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vance has challenged Walz on his military record, highlighting inconsistencies in his claims about combat experience. There’s also been concern if the Minnesota politician has what it takes to combat the right’s brash and often outspoken tactics to push their policies.

Since his nomination, Vance has had to confront various controversies, including derogatory remarks about prominent female members of the Democratic party, who he referred to as “childless cat ladies.” Additionally, he has faced backlash for spreading the false claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating residents’ pets, a vicious rumor that has put some schools and hospitals in the city on lockdown to safeguard immigrant residents.

Here’s what you should know ahead of the debate.

Where do Walz and Vance stand with voters ahead of the vice presidential debate?

Voters appear to be leaning toward Walz as the vice presidential pick, according to a poll released Sept. 27 by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Democratic candidates generally garner more support from women, while Republicans appeal more to men. This trend is evident in the favorability ratings of Trump and Harris; however, Walz outperforms Vance among both genders. Approximately 40% of male and female voters view Walz positively, while around 30% of men and 25% of women feel the same about Vance.

Walz also has an advantage among voters over 60, with half of this demographic viewing him favorably compared to about 30% for Vance. Conversely, Vance faces significant negative perceptions, with nearly 50% of registered voters expressing unfavorable views—an increase from 40% in late July. Only about 25% view him positively, while a similar percentage are unsure.

Walz enjoys better overall favorability, with only 30% of voters viewing him negatively, compared to 40% who hold a positive opinion. However, he still faces challenges among key Democratic demographics. While around 75% of Black adults have a favorable view of Harris, only about half share that sentiment for Walz. Additionally, about 30% of women are unsure about Walz.

Unfortunately, neither vice presidential candidate matches the popularity of Harris or Trump among key demographic groups, and both are less recognized than the presidential nominees. This indicates they have significant work ahead to strengthen their support among American voters, especially when it comes to issues like abortion, LGBTQ and workers’ rights, as well as immigration. Tuesday’s debate could give either candidate a chance to build a connection with millions across the U.S.

Abortion

JD Vance has consistently opposed abortion rights, advocating for policies aimed at increasing birth rates in the U.S., such as making childbirth free and providing financial incentives for couples to have children, according to 19th News. Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022, Vance ran on a staunch anti-abortion platform, defending a Texas six-week abortion ban that lacks exceptions for rape and incest. He controversially stated that “two wrongs don’t make a right” and has compared abortion to slavery, arguing that both have a morally corrupting effect on society.

“I am pro-life. I want to save as many babies as possible,” Vance said during an interview with Face the Nation in May, arguing that it’s “totally reasonable” to oppose late-term abortions, CBS News noted. “But I think Trump’s approach here is trying to settle a very tough issue and actually empower the American people to decide it for themselves.”

In contrast, Tim Walz has positioned himself as a strong ally of abortion rights, enacting a law that guarantees “reproductive freedom” in Minnesota’s constitution, allowing abortions at any stage of pregnancy. His administration has worked to eliminate various restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period, and has passed measures to protect state healthcare providers and patients from prosecution related to abortion in other states. Walz has also criticized moves to restrict access to in vitro fertilization, drawing on personal family experience with fertility treatments.

Workers’ Rights

As a U.S. senator, Vance co-sponsored bipartisan legislation in 2023 to prevent healthcare providers from denying organ transplants based solely on a patient’s disability. While this bill did not receive a vote, it has been reintroduced and passed in the House. Vance also supports increasing the child tax credit to $5,000 per child and extending it to all families. However, his campaign has not specified whether this would include low-income Americans who do not file tax returns, nor has it presented a detailed proposal on the matter.

During his tenure as governor, Tim Walz achieved significant improvements for home care workers, including a 31% pay increase and a $1,000 retention bonus facilitated through negotiations with the Service Employees International Union. He also signed the Minnesota Nursing Home Workforce Standards Board Act to establish minimum wage and overtime standards in nursing homes. Disability advocacy is personal for Walz, whose son has a non-verbal learning disorder, and he and his wife have publicly shared their experiences to raise awareness.

Immigration

Vance has made immigration a cornerstone of his campaign, echoing Trump’s calls for stricter border policies and mass deportations and advocating for the resumption of border wall construction. He has also reiterated a false claim that Haitian migrants were involved in pet thefts in Springfield, Ohio, and has since doubled down on the bizarre rumor. According to NPR , during an interview with CNN earlier this month, the Ohio senator alleged that he had evidence to back up the false claim with “first-hand accounts” from his “constituents.”

In contrast, Walz has actively supported legislation to aid immigrants in adapting to life in America. In 2023, he signed bills allowing approximately 81,000 undocumented immigrants in Minnesota to obtain driver’s licenses and access free college tuition. His administration also extended healthcare coverage to undocumented immigrants, positioning Minnesota as one of only two states with such comprehensive access.

LGBTQ+ Rights

Walz’s advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights has garnered praise, particularly from organizations that recognize his early involvement in supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives, such as co-founding a Gay-Straight Alliance during his teaching career. As governor, he banned conversion therapy in 2021 and has a history of supporting pro-LGBTQ+ legislation in Congress, including efforts to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and voting to end “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

Conversely, Vance has faced criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, who label him as hostile to their rights. During his Senate campaign, he stated he would have opposed the Respect for Marriage Act, which repealed the Defense of Marriage Act, and he introduced legislation to prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. Vance will need to be able to defend his stringent policies during the vice presidential debate.

