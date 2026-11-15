(NewsNation) — A security breach at Denver International Airport on Saturday evening briefly halted the progress of travelers who were still trying to get home after the nationwide ground stop.

Among the stranded fliers was NewsNation correspondent Nancy Loo, who was on her way back to Los Angeles when she heard a discouraging announcement about an “operational pause.”

“All gate agents were ordered to stop boarding flights,” she told “NewsNation Prime” by phone. “An audible gasp went through the terminal because everyone was like, ‘No.’ That, on top of everything that’s going on.”

Denver police arrested a man near the airport’s west security area after he allegedly tried to breach security, Loo said. Things soon began moving again, she said.

Also Saturday, a security threat resulted in a temporary closure at Dallas Love Field.

NBC 5 in Dallas reported that police responded to the airport around 8:30 p.m. for an aircraft alert. A preliminary investigation determined a threat had been made, but it was unfounded.

In Denver, Loo said she was finally boarding a flight home late Saturday.

U.S. airports continued to work through a backlog of passengers after Friday's four-hour ground stop across the country. Federal officials say old equipment became overloaded, compromising information that was being sent to regional air traffic centers.

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