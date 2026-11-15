(NewsNation) — The idea that the government or federal contractors are concealing a UFO legacy program from U.S. presidents, including incumbent Donald Trump, seems increasingly unlikely to Avi Loeb, the Harvard University theoretical physicist who advises the White House on UAP.

Former government insiders have said the U.S. has recovered nonhuman material and is in a race with adversaries to reverse-engineer alien technology. But Trump told “60 Minutes” he’s not aware of any such federal effort.

Loeb questioned how such a significant asset could be kept from any chief executive, let alone a president like Trump who has made the topic of UFOs a priority in his administration.

“If we are in possession of an alien spacecraft or other material that was not manufactured by humans, the information will get to the president,” Loeb told “NewsNation Prime” on Saturday. “It’s difficult to hide it, especially given that President Trump is very interested in the subject."

He noted that Trump has directed his administration to review instances of “unidentified anomalous phenomena” and to declassify some files for the public.

“I personally have not seen any such evidence, but it may exist,” Loeb said of spacecraft remnants.

One of Trump’s predecessors in the Oval Office, Barack Obama, has likewise thrown cold water on the theory that the U.S. has a cache of alien material, including extraterrestrial bodily remains.

“If there were aliens or alien spaceships or anything under the control of the United States government that we knew about — seen photographs, what have you — I promise you some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend,” Obama told Stephen Colbert in May.

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