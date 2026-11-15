(NewsNation) — In her first television interview since resigning as Assistant Attorney General and head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, Harmeet Dhillon joins Hena Doba to discuss the wave of Justice Department departures and looming investigations by Democratic lawmakers. Dhillon argues the probes amount to "political retaliation," warns that congressional efforts could be stymied by legal privileges, and says both parties should move away from "lawfare" and focus on delivering for voters.

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