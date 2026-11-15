(NewsNation) — President Donald Trump has broken an unusual silence on Friday's nationwide ground stop and the residual snarls at U.S. airports, delivering his thoughts on Truth Social Sunday.

In the post, Trump called for funding for the Federal Aviation Administration, which issued the crippling ground stop for four hours before opening airspace Friday evening. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed outmoded hardware in the aviation system he says became overloaded after contractors layered in new equipment.

"The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began," he said. "We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST! Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go."

Duffy has said Trump's administration has frequently asked Congress for tens of billions of dollars to completely modernize the network.

Before his comments Sunday, the president had reportedly canceled a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago and did not make any public appearances or issue any detailed comments on the transportation breakdown, beyond telling a Fox News reporter in a phone call that a "bunch of old broken stuff" was to blame.

Trump did take to Truth Social to comment Saturday about other topics, including his efforts to renovate East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C.; California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to move state inmates off death row; and recent activity in the stock market.

“Has anyone noticed that immediately after the Election the Stock Market lost 3 Trillion Dollars in Value? In other words, Investors throughout the World hated seeing what took place on Election Day. But have no fear, the Market has since gone up, and America will soon be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!,” one post Saturday evening said.

Aviation officials say flight traffic could be back to normal by Sunday. The Trump administration has pushed back at speculation that a cyberattack was responsible for Friday's telecommunications outage.

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