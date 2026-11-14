WILDWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters shared photos Saturday morning of crews rescuing two kittens from a vehicle's engine compartment in Wildwood.

According to Sumter County Fire Rescue, crews carefully removed engine covers and portions of the plastic fender panels to safely free the kittens.

Credit: Sumter County Fire Rescue

Credit: Sumter County Fire Rescue

Credit: Sumter County Fire Rescue

"Whether responding to emergencies or lending a helping hand in unexpected situations, our firefighters are always committed to serving our community," firefighters wrote in a social media post.

Fire rescue officials also reminded the community that cats and kittens sometimes seek warmth and shelter in and around parked vehicles.

As temperatures drop in the Tampa Bay area, drivers should check around their vehicles before heading out to ensure there are no furry friends in unusual places.

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