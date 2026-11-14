Eggs from California’s historic sea turtle nests have hatched and the young olive ridley sea turtles were returned to the wild Saturday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced.

The eggs, which were laid near Seal Beach in Orange County on Sept. 16, are from the first-known sea turtle nest to occur naturally on California’s shores. Wildlife experts released the hatchlings at a beach where light and human disturbance and other possible issues were less of a concern. The baby sea turtles will now brave the wild in hopes of reaching adulthood.

“We are excited to share that some of the olive ridley sea turtle eggs from Seal Beach successfully hatched after a 58-day incubation period,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “Working with our partners, we carefully released them from the beach in the dark early hours of this morning.”

Some of the olive ridley sea turtle eggs from Seal Beach have successfully hatched and were carefully released back into ocean during the early morning hours Saturday. (USFWS)

Some of the olive ridley sea turtle eggs from Seal Beach have successfully hatched and were carefully released back into ocean during the early morning hours Saturday. (USFWS)

Some of the olive ridley sea turtle eggs from Seal Beach have successfully hatched and were carefully released back into ocean during the early morning hours Saturday. (USFWS)

Some of the olive ridley sea turtle eggs from Seal Beach have successfully hatched and were carefully released back into ocean during the early morning hours Saturday. (USFWS)

Three of these historic sea turtle nests were discovered across Southern California in the last two months. Wildlife experts collected the eggs and moved them to the Aquarium of the Pacific for safe incubation due to the especially hazardous surf seen across the region in recent weeks. More of the sea turtle eggs are still undergoing incubation.

Once the eggs hatch, the sea turtle hatchlings undergo a “frenzy period,” the USFWS said. The frenzy is an intense 24 to 48-hour period, during which the hatchlings make a dash for the surf and frantically swim toward the open ocean. The period is fueled entirely by the nutrients absorbed from their egg yolk sac.

“We are thrilled to see these hatchlings return to their ocean home and appreciate all of the support and interest from the public along the way,” the USFWS said. “Bon voyage, little hatchlings!"

Anyone who spots a stranded sea turtle is asked to immediately notify a local lifeguard. If a lifeguard is unavailable,they can report the stranding by calling NOAA’s California Sea Turtle Stranding Line at (562) 506-4315.

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