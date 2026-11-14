NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Terrifying video emerged Saturday of the moment when a Brooklyn apartment building collapsed this week, killing eight people and injuring at least 18 others.

The video shows a child running towards another room as part of the home’s wall begins to crumble.

Housing Department records indicate that the 98 violations date back to 1972 and continued through May. City records show 11 violations in 2026 alone, including six on the building’s third floor and another violation involving infractions on each of the building’s three floors.

City building inspectors found violations this year ranging from unsafe, exposed electrical wiring to roof leaks to inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and bedbugs. Residents had also filed complaints about not having water or heat.

The cause of the deadly building collapse remains under investigation. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that her office is launching an investigation into what caused the building to collapse.

Farah Louis, a member of the New York City Council, demanded answers about what caused the tragedy.

The building’s landlord, Olufemi Falade, was jailed for 12 days in 2006 after failing to repair hundreds of violations in the 12 buildings he owns across New York City, The New York Post reported. Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Shaun Donovan told the newspaper at the time that the city found more than 1,800 violations of city building codes in the buildings that he owned.

NewsNation's Jeff Arnold contributed to this report.

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