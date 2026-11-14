(NewsNation) — New viewing data suggests Americans' streaming habits may offer clues about their political leanings. According to YouGov, Republicans, Democrats and Independents often gravitate toward different genres and shows.

Republican viewers skew toward action series, crime thrillers, neo-Westerns and faith-adjacent programs. YouGov found strong interest in titles such as "The Chosen," "The Night Agent," "Hillbilly Elegy" and "Spenser Confidential."

Democratic viewers are more likely to watch socially conscious comedies, satire and character-driven ensemble shows. YouGov highlighted "Queer Eye," "Abbott Elementary," "The Great British Baking Show," "Fleabag" and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

Independent viewers showed the broadest mix of tastes, favoring science fiction, fantasy, animation and cult favorites. Titles including "Twisted Metal," "Supernatural," "King of the Hill" and "Altered Carbon" ranked among their strongest preferences.

The findings are based on YouGov's behavioral media-consumption data, which analyzes streaming viewership patterns and audience behavior across major streaming platforms rather than a traditional public-opinion survey. YouGov's public report does not specify a sample size or margin of error. YouGov relies on political affiliation information previously provided by members of its research panel and compares those self-identified groups with observed media-consumption patterns.

Advertisers would likely pay big bucks for these insights

The findings could be especially valuable for advertisers looking to target audiences beyond traditional political polling. This new data could give brands a potential roadmap for media buying, ad placement and audience segmentation. Advertisers could use those insights to align campaigns with viewers of action thrillers, political satire, family programming or sci-fi content, depending on the audience they hope to reach.

The political-viewing report reflects a growing trend in audience measurement, with research firms such as YouGov, Nielsen, Pew Research Center and Morning Consult increasingly analyzing entertainment habits through the lens of politics, age, relationship status and consumer behavior. Advertisers use the data to identify highly targeted audiences, while researchers say it offers a window into how cultural preferences increasingly overlap with identity and lifestyle.

What your love life says about your streaming habits

Relationship status also appears tied to viewing habits. According to a separate YouGov report, single viewers lean toward anime, young-adult dramas and fandom-driven content, while married viewers consume a broader mix of children's programming, drama, action and procedural series geared toward household viewing.

Divorced viewers were most likely to favor crime, suspense and justice-focused programming. YouGov reported that legal dramas, investigations, conspiracy stories and action-led narratives dominate the group's viewing profile, suggesting the shows people stream can reveal far more than entertainment preferences alone.

Relationship status could also shape viewing habits, creating additional opportunities for marketers to tailor messages to single, married or divorced consumers with greater precision.

How can you opt out?

Consumers who are concerned about streaming and behavioral data being used for advertising can take steps to limit tracking. Most major streaming platforms and device makers, including Netflix, Disney, Roku, Amazon and Google, allow users to adjust advertising and privacy settings, while state privacy laws in places such as California give consumers the right to opt out of the sale or sharing of personal data.

Industry groups also operate tools that let consumers opt out of interest-based advertising across participating companies. While these measures may not stop all data collection, privacy advocates say they can significantly reduce the amount of information used for targeted advertising.

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