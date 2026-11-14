Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) called on Howard Lutnick, President Trump’s Commerce secretary, to step down over reports the cabinet member shielded Nvidia from federal oversight — accusations which emerged after the tech giant's CEO resigned this week.

Jensen Huang stepped down from Nvidia's chief role Thursday after claims came to light of his reported infidelity — with one of these affairs apparently involving an alleged Chinese spy. The event sparked national security concerns and raised questions about what Trump officials, including Lutnick, knew about the possible espionage.

Blumenthal said in a Friday social media post, “Lutnick must go,” in response to an opinion article in Fortune accusing the secretary of blocking oversight of the AI giant — despite calls from within Trump’s cabinet to intervene.

“His malign self-enriching malfeasance shows the costs of corruption—putting personal profit above public interest,” the senator wrote. “Making powerful Nvidia chips available to China through an apparent spy undercut both national security & economic competitiveness.”

Ahead of Huang’s resignation, Axios reported last week that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Lutnick over the Commerce Department’s decision not to add Nvidia customer Megaspeed to a list of companies that pose national security concerns.

The alleged Chinese spy with whom Jensen admitted to having an affair, Alice Huang, was a Megaspeed employee.

Democratic lawmakers have vowed to use their congressional oversight powers to investigate members of the Trump administration for alleged infractions when they gain control of the legislature next year.

On Thursday, the top Democrats on the House’s and Senate’s trade committees requested Commerce Department officials — including Lutnick — preserve their records on Trump’s decision last year to green light Nvidia’s sale of its powerful H200 chips to China.

In a follow-up social media post Friday afternoon, Blumenthal emphasized that “corruption has costs.”

“China’s access to this key AI resource endangers not only our military defense—but also economic growth, jobs & more,” he said. “Whether by resignation or firing, his departure is imperative, & well deserved.”

The Hill has reached out to the Commerce Department for comment.

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