President Trump announced plans to pursue legislation to boost the U.S. film industry alongside a group of Republican and Democratic senators, a show of bipartisanship as his party prepares to hand over both chambers of Congress in January.

The president said Friday he will cooperate on the legislation with Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), Mark Warner (Va.), Chris Coons (Del.) and Dick Durbin (Ill.), as well as GOP Sens. Tim Scott (S.C.), John Cornyn (Texas), Steve Daines (Mont.), Bernie Moreno (Ohio), Tim Sheehy (Mont.), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Katie Britt (Ala.).

In a Friday evening post on Truth Social, Trump promised to bring the film industry back home to the U.S. as some American production companies behind recent releases have opted to shoot their movies elsewhere, such as in Canada.

“Everyone feels strongly about the Motion Picture and Television Industry — and so do I, and we all want to save it. It was MADE IN AMERICA, and must STAY IN AMERICA,” Trump said. “Importantly, hundreds of thousands of Blue Collar Workers will be positively affected, BIG TIME, by the passage of this Bill.”

The bill behind Trump's calls is the Motion Picture, Television and Entertainment Revitalization Act — introduced in the Senate in September. It would provide a 20% tax incentive to production companies looking to film in the U.S. — seeking to compete with similar offers other countries provide.

Forty-five percent of all U.S. movies and TV shows were filmed internationally last year, up from around 33% four years ago, according to Schiff — who championed the legislation. And data from production data company ProdPro shows the U.S. accounted for just 38% of global film production in the first quarter of 2026, down from 52% four years ago.

This spring, Schiff held an event highlighting the grim reality facing Hollywood — that money is flowing to other countries that offer tax credits instead of the U.S.

Industry leaders have increasingly pushed for Congress to act — with Trump’s support — to create incentives to bring filmmaking back home. A September Motion Picture Association report projected that a federal incentive program would double film and TV production in the U.S. by 2032.

According to the report, the proposed 20% credit would also create around 143,000 production jobs per year.

Trump suggested the incentives would still be coming, adding that the government knows how to pay for them.

“The amount of money spent on these Tax Incentives will be made up tenfold by the money pouring into the Treasury’s coffers. Meetings are being set up, routinely, with the Leaders of both Parties in order to, GET THIS DONE!” Trump said Friday evening.

After Republicans' sweeping midterm defeat — losing at least eight Senate seats and dozens of House seats — Trump initially said he was open to working with Democrats, naming bipartisan immigration reform as one possible point of agreement.

Though the president has sent mixed signals on bipartisan cooperation, including promoting immigration hardliner Stephen Miller to chief of staff, cooperating with Democrats on film incentives is a possible sign of more bipartisanship.

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