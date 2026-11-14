(NewsNation) — Thanksgiving travel is not expected to be impacted following the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop on Friday, which affected millions of travelers across the country, according to aviation and travel correspondent Katy Nastro to NewsNation.

“I want to give everyone sort of a sigh of relief and some better, more optimistic outlook that this is not going to impact Thanksgiving," Nastro told NewsNation.

During Saturday's press conference, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that operations are slowly returning to normal, as airlines race to clear long backlogs.

Further delays and cancellations are expected in the aftermath of the decision to ground all flights, according to Duffy and statements made by major airlines American, Delta and United. The stop was lifted Friday evening following a four-hour telecommunications outage, but it will take some time to untangle the chaotic disruption in the nation’s aviation system, Duffy said.

“Outside of this being such a black swan event and the handful of times that we have seen nationwide ground stops, this was the fifth worst state in terms of aviation reliability that we have seen in history. That is massive," Nastro said.

Nastro suggests that people who plan to travel have a fallback flight in mind in case of scenarios where they would have to rebook. She also suggests that travelers look at what car rentals are available during the time period that a person plans to travel. Additionally, she suggests people consider train travel when flights are not an option.

Transportation Secretary Duffy said that routine contractor maintenance work to swap out decades-old copper wire for updated fiber-optic lines at a small, routine location was likely the root cause of widespread FAA communication disruptions that caused the nationwide ground stop.



“We want, for context, for people to understand that this is a really, really big deal," Nastro said.

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