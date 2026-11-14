(The Hill) — Democrat Mary Peltola has again expanded her lead in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race with more votes counted, now ahead of Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) by nearly 4 points, or more than 10,000 votes, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ).

Peltola netted nearly 2,000 votes from the latest batch of votes added.

The Alaska Democrat now has 49.8 percent of the vote, just shy of a majority, which she would need to avoid an instant runoff using ranked choice voting. With 91 percent of votes counted, the former congresswoman now has a real chance to surpass 50 percent.

In a statement shared to the social platform X on Friday, Peltola’s campaign again declared victory after the new vote drop.

“There is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race,” the statement reads. “When the remaining votes are counted, Mary will decisively be elected as Alaska’s next United States Senator.”

Sullivan’s campaign account has not posted since Nov. 4. DDHQ has not called this race as of Saturday morning.

Votes from Alaska will continue to trickle in throughout next week, but all must be counted and reported by Nov. 18. If Peltola still does not reach a majority of the vote by then, the ranked choice voting tabulation would take place.

Peltola avoiding ranked choice is potentially significant in another way. The Trump administration previously sued to block the certification of the Senate race if Sullivan lost, because of the presence of another candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot.

The Justice Department argued that if Peltola won by less than the amount of votes the non-incumbent Sullivan received, then they could argue the candidate’s presence confused voters. That lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, and if Peltola’s current lead holds, the administration would not be able to make the same case.

A win for Peltola would be significant for Democrats, giving the party a 56th Senate seat after its already strong midterm performance. It would also make it less likely that the GOP would be able to win back the chamber in 2028, even if they win the presidency.

Elsewhere in Alaska, DDHQ projected that Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won the gubernatorial contest, a pickup for Democrats. The U.S. House race is still uncalled, but Rep. Nick Begich III (R) leads. DDHQ projected that contest would go to ranked choice voting.

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