(NewsNation) — New Orleans leaders hailed a “Miracle on the Mississippi” after all 191 passengers and crew aboard the American Heritage survived a collision with a tanker that left the riverboat partially submerged in the Mississippi River.

Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Helena Moreno said first responders and nearby vessels pulled roughly 100 people from the water. Only eight people remained hospitalized Friday, with two listed in serious condition.

“I still can't believe it,” Moreno said after watching video of the crash. “It truly is a miracle.”

Moreno called the outcome extraordinary given the ship’s older passenger demographic. “There had to be some kind of divine, godly intervention for this outcome,” she said, noting there were no fatalities.

NTSB recovers ship's data recorder as investigators begin fact-finding phase

At a different press conference this afternoon, John DeLeeuw, a board member with the National Transportation Safety Board, said investigators have recovered the tank vessel Atlantic Asphalt’s Voyage Data Recorder (VDR), a device similar to an aircraft’s flight data recorder that captures key information such as vessel speed, course, maneuvering data and bridge audio.

DeLeeuw said the agency has deployed 16 investigators to the scene and expects them to remain for about seven days as the fact-finding phase begins. "We’ll look at the maintenance records. We’ll look at the history of the ship. We actually look at a number of things, but it's way too soon to say what we gather from that," said DeLeeuw.

The NTSB will start scheduling interviews with crew members and others involved, while also reviewing maintenance records and the vessel’s operational history. DeLeeuw said a preliminary report is expected within about 30 days, with a final report containing probable causes and safety recommendations likely to be released in 18 to 24 months. DeLeeuw also asked anyone with video or other evidence related to the incident to submit it to witness@ntsb.gov to assist investigators.

Mayor praises captain's heroism as recovery effort expected to take weeks

Moreno also praised the captain of the American Heritage, saying he “was the last to get off of the ship” and refused medical treatment until passengers and crew were accounted for.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham said the focus has shifted from rescue efforts to recovery operations. “We’re talking weeks, we’re not talking days, we’re talking weeks,” Burnham said of plans to remove the vessel.

Burnham said crews are assessing fuel and other hazardous materials aboard the ship before salvage begins. “Our top priority is now the safe removal of the hazardous material onboard the American Heritage,” she said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on the Mississippi River in downtown New Orleans when the tanker Atlantic Asphalt struck the docked American Cruise Lines vessel American Heritage near Port NOLA. The impact caused the riverboat to take on water and partially capsize, sending passengers and crew into the river and triggering a massive multiagency rescue effort.

USA Today reports federal investigators with the Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to examine the cause of the crash, including early reports that the tanker may have experienced a steering problem before impact.

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