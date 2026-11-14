(NewsNation) — Advancements in DNA technology have recently led to the identification of previously unknown murder victims, including the decades-old case of "Montauk Mary" in New Jersey, and could provide new information in the infamous murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

Forensic DNA expert Suzanna Ryan says the new tech could provide answers 30 years after the Ramsey case "today," including the identification of Unknown Male 1, whose blood Ryan says was found in Ramsey's underwear.

"I think it's ready to go," she said on "Investigation Nation." "I would presume there's enough male DNA right now that we could figure out who Unknown Male Number 1 is."

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