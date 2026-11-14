The U.S. reached 10 measles deaths this year after additional deaths reported in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, a concerning sign as the previously eradicated disease makes a resurgence worldwide and in the U.S.

Measles cases have already reached more than 5,400 this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dashboard — more than double the nearly 2,300 reported through the entirety of 2025.

Ninety-six percent of cases in 2026 are in unvaccinated individuals, compared to 93% last year.

Pennsylvania’s department of health confirmed that the newly added measles death, which brings the total to 7 deaths in the commonwealth, was in an unvaccinated person. Wisconsin said that a child had died but did not specify other details.

The Keystone State, with more than 1,500 cases, accounts for more than 1 in 4 cases reported in the entire country, according to the state’s dashboard.

Despite previously being eradicated in the U.S., measles has made a resurgence as vaccination rates have declined.

Pennsylvania issued a warning to doctors last month that the commonwealth had identified a case of congenital measles — measles transmitted from a mother to her newborn — for the first time in decades.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) were locked in a bitter dispute earlier this year after Shapiro said Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, was “spreading misinformation.” Kennedy said there was no evidence of that.

President Trump signed an executive order earlier this year recommending splitting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine into three separate shots, claiming without evidence that it is “quite lethal.”

The CDC sent a “disease detective” to Pennsylvania in October to assist the state in responding to the outbreak.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.