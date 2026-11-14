SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Saturday that Nvidia will lose “critical deals” after CEO Jensen Huang’s exit from the company following reports of his extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

“Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract,” Musk wrote in a post on social platform X. “Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.”

Huang’s resignation was announced Thursday following scrutiny over accusations stemming from a New York Times report in October that claimed American authorities discovered Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang illegally smuggled AI chips into China while developing a “close relationship” with the now-former Nvidia chief.

The resignation came a day after the Times reported Wednesday that Huang had a separate affair with a Nvidia executive who reported to him, citing five people who worked at the company.

Musk has previously hinted his support for the former Nvidia CEO, saying it “would be an honor” to hire him, prior to his resignation, in response to a post on X.

President Trump, in a Truth Social post, suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should be the one to take Jensen Huang’s place, saying, “there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple.”

“A Legend replaces a Legend!” the president wrote in his post.

Following the initial Times report, Nvidia’s board had announced Sunday that it would initiate an independent investigation into the matter. On Tuesday, the company said it hired former acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim and his firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to conduct the investigation.

Huang admitted in a statement that he has been unfaithful to his wife, adding, “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” according to a report from Bloomberg.

He was called by GOP lawmakers to appear in a joint, closed-door briefing on Nov. 18 to address concerns regarding Nvidia’s security protocols and his interactions with the alleged spy.

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