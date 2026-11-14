Republicans are actively talking about the wisdom of GOP candidates skipping the 2028 presidential race and focusing on 2032, arguing the political atmosphere in two years will be too poisonous for their brand.

The discussions come in the context of sweeping losses for the GOP in last week's midterms, which have a number of Republicans down in the dumps.

There are also real worries over President Trump, whose popularity has hit new lows but whose policies and political discussions will loom over Congress and the White House for the next two years.

That's factoring into the decisions of some potential GOP presidential candidates.

“How can a candidate run in 2028 when they have to criticize the policies of a sitting president with a large amount of sway with the Republican base?” said one GOP operative who is close to a lawmaker weighing a future presidential bid. “It’s a suicide mission.”

“Unless there is a major shift in the direction of the country, where we end the war in Iran, reduce the cost of gas and groceries, and voters feel the White House is focused on their needs, I’m not sure any credible Republican candidate will run in 2028,” the operative said. “There is a strong feeling that the best chance a Republican has to win is in 2032 after these problems can be addressed and Trump is no longer a factor.”

Vice President Vance, who is the front-runner for the GOP nomination, has also been weighing whether to launch a bid for 2028. But since the thumping Republicans received in the midterms, Vance’s allies have wondered quietly if 2028 is the right time for Vance, still just 42 years old, to run for the White House.

“It may not be his time,” one former Trump aide said. “It’s going to be a tough time for any Republican to run for president in 2028 based on what happened last week.”

CNN reported Friday that Vance has given serious consideration to not running for president in 2028. While the outlet said the vice president has “yet to make up his mind,” those in his orbit said he’s been mulling the future of MAGA while also thinking about his family and his four young children. Vance wants to be a central part of the rebuilding effort for Republicans but also is unsure “whether he should be the one to lead it,” the report said.

Veteran GOP strategist Susan Del Percio said the uncertainty surrounding Vance’s political future and the reluctance of other Republicans to enter the race underscore the predicament facing the party.

“Trump will be the downfall of any 2028 nominee because they have to be 100 percent MAGA, and pass the MAGA loyalty test and no one can do that because you don’t know what the president will be for or against at any given moment,” Del Percio said. “We talk about how Trump’s numbers can’t get any worse. But they can. This is only the beginning.”

Trump has not endorsed Vance or any would-be candidate in the contest and allies say they don’t expect him to do so anytime soon.

Del Percio said that gives Vance an “out” not to run for president, if he chooses.

“The best scenario for JD Vance is to say he’s not running because he does not have the president's endorsement,” she said. “If that’s the case, it allows him to bow out gracefully.”

On the other hand, Del Percio added, he could also use it as a way of securing the president’s endorsement and getting it early.

“It’s a way of softly forcing the president’s hand,” she continued. “If he does want to run, he has to get his endorsement and he needs to start running soon. He can’t leave room for speculation.”

It is, of course, early days after the GOP’s midterm disaster, and the political winds could change. After the 2024 elections, it was Democrats who were in the dumps, while Republicans imagined running Washington for some time.

Other Republican strategists involved in discussions about the upcoming election said the concerns about 2028 are real and that candidates are second-guessing the race. But they also said the GOP is hardly prepared to concede the next presidential election. Republicans will pour resources into the fight and mount aggressive campaigns, particularly in congressional races.

They’ll also be hoping that Democrats trip over themselves as they take command of the House and Senate. The GOP is hoping, and many Republicans say they are expecting, the Democrats in power to overreach, and potentially tarnish their own brand.

Yet at the same time, the presidential contest presents a different calculation. While Democrats are roaring to congressional power, the White House remains with Trump, leaving him with tremendous authority to run the country. That gives Democrats someone to run against for the next two years, too.

The mood right now in many GOP circles is dour on the 2028 cycle after the surprise wipeout in Texas, and Senate defeats in states such as Mississippi and South Carolina.

“Everybody is still in the fog of defeat but no one is confident that 2028 is going to be appreciably better,” said one national Republican consultant who worked on midterm races. “We’re gonna play, we’re gonna spend a ton of money, and we’re going to do better than we did because it was so bad this time.

“But as far as flipping these institutions and winning the White House, no one thinks that’s in the cards for 2028,” the consultant said.

One former Trump campaign aide disagreed with that assessment, saying that Republicans have time to figure it out in the coming months.

“I know RNC members are specifically looking at how to rebound and win in 2028, which is why Jon Gruters is getting so much pushback in his effort to try to run for chair again and will likely lose,” the former aide said, referring to the chair of the Republican National Committee. “Giving up on 2028 when the Democratic Congress hasn’t even been sworn in strikes me as not only premature, but has to come from the same loser consultants who spent hundreds of millions of dollars to have the worst election in 50 years.”

Republicans acknowledge being worn down after the disastrous cycle.

There’s “massive donor fatigue” from the midterms, the GOP consultant said. Republicans also say they are also bracing for two more years of the Trump presidency, and some fear an administration that now includes Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff could harm the GOP brand.

“Donald Trump is not going to reinvent himself,” said one former Trump aide. “Does anyone think he’s going to change course? Does anyone think he’s going to be more conciliatory? He is doubling down with Stephen Miller.

“The general consensus is that we’re f‑‑‑ed until Donald Trump leaves office,” the former Trump aide said.

As far as 2028 goes, the former aide said, “someone gets to be the sacrificial lamb, that’s how a lot of people are looking at it. Some candidates will do it to develop a national donor network, get their name out there and come back with a much better set of cards in 2032.

“The only shot we have right now is if Democrats do a bunch of cooky s‑‑‑ and nominate a super progressive,” the former Trump aide said. “That’s the dream scenario for 2028.”

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