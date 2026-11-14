Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s (N.Y.) allies are predicting he will get more than 40 votes in his leadership contest against Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) while slamming the challenge as a “distraction.”

That would be an overwhelming majority of the Senate Democratic caucus, which will have at least 55 members and possibly 56 if Democratic candidate Mary Peltola prevails in Alaska’s Senate race.

Schumer’s allies also are discussing the possibility of moving up the date of the Senate Democratic leadership election, which is now scheduled for the first week of December.

They say they want to take advantage of what they see as Schumer’s big lead in the early whip count and to unify the caucus as quickly as possible so that stories about internal Senate Democratic caucus squabbling don’t dominate news cycles over the next several weeks.

Changing the election date to sometime in November would require a vote of the Senate Democratic caucus.

One Schumer confidant said Van Hollen has no chance of winning and argued progressives are using his candidacy to exert leverage on Schumer to agree to a liberal wish list of priorities, such as “Medicare for All” and terminating the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass most legislation.

“It’s distracting,” said a Senate insider close to Schumer. “They’re going to try to get concessions out of the whole thing. Van Hollen doesn’t think he’s going to win. I think he’s trying to get some meat on the bone for the causes that the new members want.

“This is counterproductive,” the source said, adding that Van Hollen wasn’t actively calling colleagues to lock down votes for a potential leadership race until very recently.

Van Hollen, who announced his candidacy Thursday evening, acknowledged during a press conference at the What’s Next conference in Denver that he’s an “underdog” in the race.

“Let me be clear, I’m the underdog in this race. The majority leader has lots of powers of incumbency to try to make deals or agreements with people. That’s part of the problem with the process,” he said.

Van Hollen said he decided to run to close the “trust deficit” between voters and political leaders in Washington.

“I don’t think you can close the trust deficit by simply returning to the status quo or business as usual. That’s why I decided to run for the Senate majority leader position,” he said.

Van Hollen, as of Friday afternoon, had racked up four public commitments from progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Sens.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) and Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.).

He declined at the press conference to reveal his whip count of supporters.

Van Hollen’s allies think the push to move up the election date is a sign that Schumer is nervous that his 40-plus count of Senate Democratic supporters may be soft and could erode if calls for new leadership gather momentum from donors, activists and other rank-and-file Democrats.

“This is a classic ‘tell versus show’ situation. What he’s telling is that he has the votes and this isn’t competitive but what he’s showing by trying to change caucus rules is panic,” said a former Senate Democratic chief of staff.

Schumer has told Senate Democratic colleagues that he has locked up the votes he needs to be Democratic leader.

Another Senate Democratic insider said some Senate Democrats are upset that the party’s message on affordability may be derailed by media stories about Democratic infighting over leadership.

The source said members are “annoyed by” this because “we just came off a win” and could have had a narrative fully focused on Republicans trying to jam more funding for the Defense Department through Congress but instead there will be steady stream of news coverage about Democratic “infighting.”

Some Democratic senators had urged Van Hollen before his announcement not to risk dividing the caucus by announcing a long-shot leadership bid, said a person familiar with those internal conversations.

Van Hollen rejected that notion, arguing that the Democratic candidates who won on Election Day promised to change Washington and that the Democratic caucus “needs to be open to new ideas” and “a different way of governing.”

Van Hollen has a good chance of picking up public endorsements from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a leading progressive, and from Sens.-elect Troy Jackson (D-Maine), who made Medicare for All a core part of his campaign platform, and Juliana Stratton (D-Ill.), another progressive who has been outspoken about not backing Schumer.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) as of Friday hadn’t endorsed Van Hollen, but she told reporters in Denver that she’s “not voting for Sen. Schumer.”

Schumer’s supporters, however, are pointing to a growing list of public commitments from both centrists and progressive members of the Democratic caucus.

These include incoming Senate Democratic Whip Brian Schatz (Hawaii) and Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.), Jack Reed (R.I.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Angus King (I-Vt.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Sen.-elect Sherrod Brown (Ohio).

A Schumer ally said that other Democratic senators would either publicly endorse Schumer or vote for him by secret ballot, including Sens. Mark Warner (Va.), Tim Kaine (Va.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Andy Kim (N.J.), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Peter Welch (Vt.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Angela Alsobrooks (Md.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Maria Cantwell (Wash.), Patty Murray (Wash.), Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Adam Schiff (Calif.), John Hickenlooper (Colo.), and Michael Bennet (Colo.).

The source also said incoming Democratic Sens.-elect Roy Cooper (N.C.), Annie Andrews (S.C.), Mary Peltola (Alaska) and Josh Turek (Iowa) will vote for Schumer.

Another Schumer ally said that Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and fellow Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) are expected to also back Schumer.

Coons on Wednesday lauded Schumer’s leadership of the Senate Democrats’ political operation in this year’s election.

Blunt Rochester worked closely with Schumer to win back the Senate majority as vice chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee this cycle.

One Schumer ally noted that Schumer, as the presumptive favorite to be elected majority leader, is in a position to promise coveted committee assignments to incoming Democratic senators.

That might help sway the vote of uncommitted senators-elect, such as James Talarico of Texas and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire. It may also move Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton (D-Kan.) to vote for Schumer.

While Hamilton pledged during the campaign not to vote for Schumer as leader and recently described him as “polarizing,” he might have a tough time justifying a vote for Van Hollen, who is clearly more progressive than Schumer and has endorsed Medicare for All and abolishing the Senate filibuster.

One of Hamilton’s trusted political advisors is Guy Cecil, who served as political director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee when Schumer chaired the Senate Democratic campaign arm.

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