👋 Welcome to the Your Morning newsletter featuring the latest news across America! It’s Nov. 14, and there’s a lot happening today. Let’s dive into it:

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

An image of the crash on the Mississippi River (Credit: Devon Flanagan)

Emergency responders rushed to the scene as firefighters and rescue crews carried out operations amid the rubble. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A broken piggy bank with coins inside on top of a Social Security card.

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off for a test flight from Starbase in Texas Sept. on 28. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

🌎 News Across America 🌎

🔴Florida city cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade over DEI law

🔴Peoria mayor confirms bomb threat prompted mandatory evacuations in 2 Illinois towns

🔴Massachusetts families face $34k in annual health costs. How does the US compare?

☀️ Good NewsNation ☀️

Dancer Misty Copeland, right, takes a bow during curtain calls with her son, Jackson, at her retirement performance from American Ballet Theatre at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in New York. (Rosalie O'Connor via AP)

Inspiring, impactful and insightful, world-renowned prima ballerina and New York Times bestselling author Misty Copeland visited the Lowcountry as part of the Charleston Literary Festival.

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