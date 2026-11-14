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Your morning: FAA nationwide ground stop impacts more than 11,000 flights
By Stephanie Dennis,13 days ago
👋 Welcome to the Your Morning newsletter featuring the latest news across America! It’s Nov. 14, and there’s a lot happening today. Let’s dive into it:
Ground stop lifted, but chaos remains at US airports
Mississippi River collision: 32 hospitalized after boat crash
Collapsed Brooklyn building had 98 open building code violations: Records
A changing economy has worsened Social Security’s shortfall, AARP says
SpaceX attempts historic Starship launch and recovery
🌎 News Across America 🌎
🔴Florida city cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade over DEI law
🔴Peoria mayor confirms bomb threat prompted mandatory evacuations in 2 Illinois towns
🔴Massachusetts families face $34k in annual health costs. How does the US compare?
☀️ Good NewsNation ☀️
New Misty Copeland book follows a 12-year-old chasing big dreams
Inspiring, impactful and insightful, world-renowned prima ballerina and New York Times bestselling author Misty Copeland visited the Lowcountry as part of the Charleston Literary Festival.
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