(NewsNation) — Early-season flu activity is higher than normal for this time of year, according to the CDC. This week, flu cases continued to increase in many parts of the country.

California, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington all reported high flu activity last week, with Louisiana seeing the worst flu cases so far this season.

Although cases are higher than usual for this time of year, it does not mean there will be a higher seasonal peak in cases. It also does not mean the cases are more severe.

Public health laboratories reported 680 flu cases last week, 670 of which were influenza type A. Ten cases were influenza type B. Two child deaths were reported.

The CDC says more than 83% of influenza A viruses reported since the spring have been swine flu, which emerged in 2009 and causes seasonal epidemics yearly.

The CDC estimates there have been 2,600,000 cases so far this season, with 36,000 hospitalizations and about 2,100 deaths.

The best way to protect yourself against the flu is to get yearly vaccinations.

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