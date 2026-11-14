(NewsNation) — An oil tanker caught fire in the eastern Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine Saturday morning, Iranian state media reported.

On Friday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar system in Bahrain.

The attack followed a U.S. strike on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port of Sirik, according to the guard. The move was intended as a warning to Washington to stop strikes. These claims could not be independently verified.

U.S. Central Command and Bahrain's Ministry of Information didn't respond for comment, the Associated Press reported.

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