(NewsNation) — The U.S. and China met Saturday to discuss a trade agreement and lowering reciprocal tariffs, marking the first meeting of the countries under the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, Reuters reported.

The two sides discussed how to implement trade agreements from previous consultations, which included mutually lowering reciprocal tariffs by $30 billion, China's military commerce said Saturday. The two sides also discussed agricultural trade, among other issues.

Both sides are working to expand cooperation, reduce outstanding issues and address trade concerns, the ministry said.

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