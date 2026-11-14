(NewsNation) — A Florida missionary has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida for engaging in and attempting to engage in illicit sexual acts with minors in Haiti.

Missionary Thomas Osbeck routinely traveled to Haiti for over three decades, where he allegedly sexually abused minors in that country, according to court documents. Osbeck founded Jesus in Haiti Ministries and Ignite Your Faith Ministries, where he took in vulnerable kids from around the country.

The charges involve a Haitian boy between 2004 and 2008, who was 8 years old when the alleged sexual abuse began. Osbeck attempted to engage in sexual acts with another Haitian boy sometime between 2019 and 2020, according to the indictment.

After Haitian authorities launched an investigation, Osbeck was arrested in September and returned to the U.S. Oct. 14. Osbeck was arrested in the U.S. at Miami International Airport and remains in custody.

FBI Miami is investigating the case, and it is believed that there are other victims. The case is being prosecuted by trial attorney Jessica L. Urban of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Abbie D. Waxman for the Southern District of Florida.

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