(NewsNation) — Federal officials announced they have lifted an evacuation order that was put in place after a suspected explosive device was discovered near a chemical plant in Peoria, Illinois.

"State, Federal, and Local Law Enforcement have conducted an extensive search of the BioUrja facility. They have found no other items of concern. The evacuation order has been lifted. The street barricades will be removed, and all roads will be opened," said Peoria Police in a statement on X.

https://twitter.com/peoria_police/status/2121687368461643830?s=20

Governor JB Pritzker also released a statement, saying that "Peoria has been given the all-clear" and thanked law enforcement officers and first responders who worked to resolve the issue.

https://twitter.com/GovPritzker/status/2121694300899819778?s=20

Earlier Saturday, emergency officials were searching for additional threats after the suspected explosive device was discovered near a chemical plant, prompting mandatory evacuations of both Peoria and East Peoria, Illinois.

"It is real. This is a real thing,” Mayor Rita Ali told NewsNation local affiliate WMBD about the initial bomb threat. “We know that it is a real threat. We know it is a bomb.”

Peoria police said an investigation was underway. No suspects have been named.

A suspicious package near BioUrja Renewables, an ethanol and alcohol production plant, prompted the evacuation orders, WMBD reported. There is a mandatory one-mile radius evacuation zone.

“This is a real crisis situation right now," Ali said. "We want all of our residents to treat it like an emergency and to evacuate the area within that one-mile radius."

Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said a thorough search of the plant will be conducted.

"It is a large facility and there is going to be an exhaustive search of the facility," Dixon said Friday night. "That has not been completed yet."

The FBI, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S Department of Homeland Security were all on the scene assisting police.

“This is not a hoax," State Sen. David Koehler said. "It has gone beyond this. This is very serious. Here to support the mayor and the people who want to take care of the people. Get out of the area. We’ll see what comes tomorrow but get out of the area tonight,”

This is a developing story.

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