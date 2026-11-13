(NewsNation) — Henry Winkler, who played the Fonz in "Happy Days," joins NewsNation's Markie Martin to discuss his upcoming movie and the release of his new book.

The book, "Detective Duck: The Mystery of the Flash Flood," is the fourth book in his "Detective Duck" children's book series. The books are written with co-author Lynn Oliver and illustrated by Dan Santat.

"Everything that I do as an actor or as a writer stems from the idea of the power is in you," Winkler said. "All of my characters that I write are, I'm looking from outside a window and I want to be inside. This Detective Duck is our fourth book. I cannot believe it because I started off a bad reader."

Growing up with dyslexia, Winkler didn't read his first book until he was 31 years old. Winkler says he got the courage to develop his own children's book by keeping his eye on the prize.

"Well, I now have a brand-new phrase, shut up and show up," Winkler said. "You know I would talk my way out of things. And then I finally said, 'Oh, just be quiet, go there.' And what I found is you will be surprised at what you can accomplish if you just keep your eye on the prize."

Winkler shared a bit about the plot of his new book.

"My little duckling dreams of being a detective," Winkler said. "She is the only little duckling with a beaver for a dad. And her best friend, Sal the salamander, gets caught on a log and he is rushed down the pond, and then he's caught between a rock and the log, and now the pond squad, all of the duckling's friends, have to help him."

In the new Disney animated film "Hexed," Winkler plays a patoo who is scared to leave his cage. The movie will be released on Thanksgiving Day, and "Detective Duck: The Mystery of the Flash Flood" is out now.

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