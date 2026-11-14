(NewsNation) — Peoria mayor Rita Ali confirmed to NewsNation Illinois affiliate WMBD the bomb threat that prompted the mandatory evacuation orders in parts of Peoria and East Peoria is real.

"It is real. This is a real thing,” Ali said. “We know that it is a real threat. We know it is a bomb.”

Peoria police said an investigation is underway and the threat is ongoing.

"The Peoria Police Department is actively investigating a reported bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables, formerly the ADM plant," the department said in a post on Facebook.

BioUrja Renewables is an ethanol and alcohol production plant. A suspicious package near the plant prompted the evacuation orders, WMBD reported. There is a mandatory one-mile radius evacuation zone.

“This is a real crisis situation right now," Ali said. "We want all of our residents to treat it like an emergency and to evacuate the area within that one-mile radius."

The FBI, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S Department of Homeland Security are all on the scene assisting police.

“This is not a hoax," State Sen. David Koehler said. "It has gone beyond this. This is very serious. Here to support the mayor and the people who want to take care of the people. Get out of the area. We’ll see what comes tomorrow but get out of the area tonight,”

The evacuation orders will remain in effect until 9 a.m. CT Saturday morning and updates will come at around that time, according to a statement from East Peoria city government.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.