(NewsNation) — An attorney who helped expose Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes is doubtful a judge will toss the disgraced lawyer’s murder indictments, saying much of the evidence presented to grand jurors was solid.

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for Murdaugh, who previously was convicted of killing his wife and younger son in 2021. On Friday, his defense attorneys argued that Murdaugh’s original murder indictments should be dismissed because of false information presented to the grand jury.

State Judge Debra McCaslin said she’ll issue a ruling next week. Eric Bland’s prediction: McCaslin will let the original indictments stand.

“Judges do not like to invade jurors’ province, whether it’s a 12-person jury or a grand jury. They don’t like to get inside that jury room and figure out what the jury was going to do,” he told “Jesse Weber Live” on Friday. “In this case, there were a number of different pieces of evidence that the grand jury was provided that they could have returned an indictment on.”

If the judge dismisses the indictment, prosecutors suggested bringing evidence before a new grand jury would not delay the start of Murdaugh’s retrial next spring.

Bland isn’t so sure.

“We will be delayed,” he said. “The question is, how quick can they impanel a grand jury?”

Murdaugh currently is serving a 40-year sentence in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars from clients in a series of schemes. Prosecutors have said he killed his wife and youngest son to generate public sympathy because he knew he was about to get caught.

Murdaugh’s attorneys allege investigators misled a grand jury about blood splatter evidence on his T-shirt and gave false testimony about shotgun ammunition on his property. Prosecutors have acknowledged errors but deny deliberately misleading anyone.

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