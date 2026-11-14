(NewsNation) — Preparedness expert Jim Cobb says Americans should stay calm after a Microsoft outage and FAA system failure raised concerns about technology dependence.

Appearing on NewsNation with Jesse Weber, Cobb urged viewers to resist fear and focus on practical preparation instead of worst-case assumptions.

"My first thought is, okay, don't panic," Cobb said when asked about the recent disruptions.

The comments come after a Microsoft Outlook outage and a separate FAA system failure disrupted services and fueled questions about infrastructure vulnerabilities.

NewsNation reported that airline industry officials warned recovery from the FAA disruption could take days, even after systems return online.

What can you do to be prepared for an emergency?

Cobb said families should evaluate how outages could affect daily life, particularly if digital payments become temporarily unavailable.

"My longstanding recommendation has always been have enough cash immediately accessible" for fuel, lodging and meals during an emergency, Cobb said.

He advised households to review supplies already on hand before rushing to stores. Food, water and basic necessities should be a priority, he said.

Cobb also encouraged families to develop backup communication plans in case cellphone networks or internet access fail during a crisis.

For those worried about extended disruptions, he suggested connecting with local amateur radio operators and agreeing on family meetup locations ahead of time.

Prep expert urges calm, emergency planning and sheltering at home

His advice echoes growing concerns about resilience following recent technology issues. In a separate NewsNation interview, former National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that officials should examine whether incidents such as the Microsoft outage and FAA problems point to broader vulnerabilities.

Despite the uncertainty, Cobb stressed that home remains the safest place for most people during an emergency. "Nine times out of 10, you're best off sitting at home," he said.

His final recommendation was simple: "Take a deep breath and say, it's gonna be okay," then identify gaps in your emergency plans and work to address them before the next disruption occurs.

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