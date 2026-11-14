PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) -- An evacuation order that has caused many to leave South Peoria, Illinois, will remain in effect as of 1 a.m., according to Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon.

The announcement comes despite Dixon saying that a device has been found at the BioUrja Renewables plant. He did not comment on how many devices were found, where it was found, or any other details.

He said there would be a more thorough search of the large ethanol plant.

“It is a large facility and there is going to be an exhaustive search of the facility. That has been completed yet,” Dixon said.

As such, the evacuation order was to remain in effect throughout the night. The next update is expected to come at noon on Saturday.

Officials gathered at the Peoria Fire Department’s Central House, located just north of Downtown on Monroe Street, to talk about the most recent developments regarding the threat at the BioUrja Renewables plant.

Dixon spoke with several elected officials and other law enforcement agencies behind him.

One of those was the FBI and Ryan Presley, the Special Agent in Charge of the Springfield office, spoke to reporters. He said that his office was requested to help the Peoria police.

He said his office worked side by side with Peoria police as well as other federal agencies. He said the threat has been rendered safe.

“We will work tirelessly to bring this individual to justice,” he said.

The news conference came around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, or roughly six hours after the initial evacuation order was issued for much of South Peoria and parts of East Peoria.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, a suspicious package at BioUrja on Southwest Washington Street in South Peoria prompted the evacuation order. The company had called Peoria police to inform them about the threat about an hour earlier, the chief said.

Dixon said that at 6:45 p.m., the package was deemed to be a “credible threat” and a blast radius was determined. That’s what shaped where people were asked to leave the area.

The cities' fire departments worked with Illinois State Police, as well as sheriff's deputies and Peoria and East Peoria Police officers, to help everyone evacuate the area safely Friday evening.

East Peoria Mayor John Kahl says, "There has been a credible threat and the city is taking it seriously."

Peoria Mayor Rita said, "This must be treated as a credible threat. We are asking all people within the one-mile zone to evacuate."

People living in the evacuation zone were able to go to Manual Academy. It is a bomb shelter, and the Red Cross remains there to support those who sought refuge.

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