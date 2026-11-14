(NewsNation) — A Florida city says it can't host its St. Patrick's Day parade in 2027 because of a new state law restricting diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Delray Beach also canceled its annual Pride celebration after reviewing Senate Bill 1134, a measure backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been leading the charge against DEI for a number of years.

In an X post today, DeSantis accused Delray Beach officials of "malicious compliance" and argued that Florida law did not require the city to cancel the parade.

“What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law,” DeSantis said in the post. “It’s just an attempt to make a political point — a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify. We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat.”

However, the bill specifically bars counties, municipalities, public contractors and grantees from using taxpayer money to fund events that celebrate “ethnicity.”

The decision sparked backlash from residents, prompting Mayor Tom Carney to say in a FB post officials are working with outside partners to keep the parade alive.

Carney, who is a Republican of Irish descent, called the parade part of the city's DNA, while making no similar public pledge about the future of Pride events.

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