(NewsNation) — Former National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that back-to-back technology disruptions should raise serious questions about America's resilience after a Microsoft outage was followed by a nationwide FAA system failure.

Speaking with Leland Vittert, Bolton said officials should be preparing for the worst while investigators determine whether the FAA disruption was a technical malfunction or something more concerning.

"What should be happening is people preparing and considering scenarios for the worst case," Bolton said.

Former National Security Adviser says White House must lead response as Microsoft, FAA outages fuel uncertainty

Bolton argued that the response should be coordinated through the White House, saying the public deserves clear answers during a major disruption affecting travelers nationwide.

"I think part of the confusion that passengers are feeling … is that for hours that have gone by very little information has come out," Bolton said.

The former Trump adviser pointed to a series of recent incidents while discussing cybersecurity concerns, including the Microsoft Outlook outage yesterday and the FAA air traffic control system problems today.

"This week in this country, we have the Microsoft Outlook outage yesterday and air traffic control system. It could all be coincidence," Bolton said.

Former Trump adviser urges officials to connect dots as FAA recovery drags on

But Bolton suggested officials should not view each incident in isolation. He said someone in government should be examining whether a larger pattern exists and what steps are needed to strengthen defenses.

"Somebody needs to be pulling these threads together and thinking through what additional steps we should take to maintain our resilience," he said.

The comments come as air travelers continue to deal with fallout from the FAA disruption. NewsNation reported that airline industry officials warned recovery could take days even after systems are restored, highlighting the widespread impact on flights across the country.

Bolton also raised broader concerns about critical infrastructure, warning that future disruptions could affect banking, food supplies, water systems or electricity if hostile actors target key networks.

Meanwhile, NewsNation reported the FAA has been exploring new technology tools, including artificial intelligence systems designed to help improve operations and efficiency.

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