(NewsNation) — More than a million travelers could face lingering disruptions after a nationwide FAA ground stop, with aviation leaders warning recovery won't happen overnight.

Speaking with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, Chris Sununu, President and CEO of Airlines for America, said the agency moved quickly out of safety concerns as officials worked to restore affected systems. Airlines for America is the trade association representing major U.S. passenger and cargo airlines.

No cyberattack, but FAA travel chaos may linger

Sununu said early information pointed to a hardware and software failure. "First and foremost, it does not appear this was a cyberattack," he said.

He described major congestion at airports across the country, with some facilities unable to accept additional aircraft because of space constraints on taxiways and runways.

"The whole national airspace system is a series of dominoes that moves forward," Sununu said, explaining how delays can cascade through crews, planes and airports.

While mitigation efforts were underway, Sununu cautioned passengers not to expect a quick return to normal operations. "This could take days," he said.

Rare communications failure puts FAA systems under scrutiny

Sununu said the outage appeared to trigger a communications breakdown across portions of the air traffic control network, forcing officials to halt departures while crews assessed the scope of the problem.

"We haven't seen anything kind of this nature," Sununu said, adding that the East Coast was experiencing the most severe impacts as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews.

The outage also comes as the FAA pushes to modernize its systems through artificial intelligence. NewsNation recently reported that the agency launched an AI-powered tool known as SMART to help detect safety risks and analyze operational data, part of a broader effort to improve efficiency across the national airspace system.

The nationwide ground stop, however, is likely to renew scrutiny of the technology and infrastructure underpinning U.S. air travel.

Airlines for America advocates on behalf of the airline industry and works with the FAA, Congress, airports and other stakeholders on aviation policy, safety, infrastructure and regulation.

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