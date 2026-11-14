(NewsNation) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was served in a viral video posted on X on Sunday.

Attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik shared a video of Owens being served during a meet-and-greet at Owens' alma mater, UT Chattanooga.

"Terrell Owens, you've been served," Paltzik said in a post that has accumulated more than 6 million views.

The former NFL wide receiver responded "I CAN NOT WAIT UNTIL JUSTICE IS SERVED. #JUSTICEFORNOLANWELLS Hey Ed, you can’t save those kids and me saying what I said is freedom of speech."

Paltzik and attorney Jarrett Tyler Cox are representing three friends of Wells who are suing Owens for a post he made, stating “ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!!" while sharing a theory about their involvement in Wells' disappearance, according to the lawsuit.

According to The Associated Press, the federal lawsuit was filed by the friends' fathers, given they are all under 21.

Wells was last seen July 4 on Mississippi’s Horn Island, which is accessible only by private boat. He traveled to the island to celebrate with friends. When the friends he came with left early due to alleged boat trouble, they said Wells decided to stay on the island and told his friends he would catch a ride back later.

Wells was reported missing that night, and his body was found two days later. His parents questioned the version of events given by the teen’s friends and the investigation conducted by local authorities.

Both a state autopsy and an independent autopsy found Wells’ cause of death to be undetermined, though authorities have said they believe he drowned.

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