(NewsNation) — The FAA issued a historic nationwide ground stop Friday, with officials blaming a telecommunications outage for the disruption.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the stop around 4 p.m. Eastern, citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians were investigating “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

The action halted an aviation system that handles more than 2 1/2 million passengers and more than 30,000 commercial flights daily.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told reporters he was not ruling out a cyberattack but downplayed concerns an adversary was responsible.

It is only the third time in modern history the FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop.

Jan. 11, 2023

The most recent before Friday occurred on Jan. 11, 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Thousands of flights were delayed and canceled after an outage of its computer system, called the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, occurred on Jan. 10.

The NOTAM system is responsible for communicating flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots, making it hazardous for pilots to take off without it.

The ground stop lasted around 90 minutes before services resumed just before 9:00 a.m. ET.

Sept. 11, 2001

Following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the entirety of U.S. airspace was shut down.

From 9:25 a.m. ET, civilian takeoffs were prohibited, and planes in the air were forced to land at the nearest airports.

The airspace was closed for almost two days before reopening Sept. 13.

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