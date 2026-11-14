(The Hill) -- The nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration Friday afternoon has impacted travel plans for college football teams scheduled to fly to their destinations.

Among teams impacted are four schools in the NCAA's Big 12 Conference, Baylor University, Kansas State University, University of Utah and Arizona State University; three in the Big Ten — University of Minnesota, Purdue University and University of Washington; as well as the universities of Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, ESPN reported Friday night.

Teams including Oregon State University, Boise State University, University of North Texas and University of Wyoming were also on flights that were either grounded or never left due to the stop, according to ESPN.

The nationwide grounding began at around 4 p.m. EST and continued into Friday evening. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a 4:16 p.m. post on social platform X made the order “following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” he added.

The agency shared an attributing the ground stop to “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety." Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters there was no indication of a "nefarious attack" against air travel infrastructure as the federal government continues to conduct its investigation.

“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage – out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the FAA wrote on social media just after 5 p.m.

“Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.