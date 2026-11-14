(NewsNation) — According to the FAA, its AI-assisted Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system has expanded nationwide after beginning limited operations in fall 2026. The FAA says the tool helps predict congestion, weather impacts and routing conflicts before they cause delays.

NewsNation previously reported that SMART was first rolled out in the Washington, D.C., region and began operating Sept. 21 around Reagan National, Dulles and Baltimore/Washington International airports before a broader expansion.

SMART's predictive AI now analyzes 200 data streams across all 22 U.S. control centers

According to the FAA, SMART analyzes roughly 200 data streams, including airline schedules, weather forecasts, flight paths, airport capacity, traffic flow and controller staffing metrics. The cloud-based platform uses AI-supported forecasting to recommend routes and departure timing that can reduce delays, fuel burn and congestion. SMART uses a form of predictive AI and machine learning rather than generative AI.

The FAA said the nationwide rollout now reaches all 22 U.S. Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which manage high-altitude traffic across the National Airspace System. The FAA said an initial Washington-area deployment helped reroute about 180 flights, saving an average of 10 minutes and nearly 80 gallons of fuel per flight.

The Department of Transportation said SMART was developed with aviation technology company Air Space Intelligence (ASI), which received an $875 million contract to build the system.

DOT and FAA officials also said the technology underwent phased operational testing, employee training and assessments before expanding beyond the National Capital Region. A dedicated SMART operations center staffed around the clock reviews recommendations before they are sent to controllers.

SMART expansion adds AI planning assistance while keeping humans in control of airspace

FAA officials have stressed that SMART does not control aircraft and cannot replace air traffic controllers. Human specialists review every recommendation, and local facilities can reject suggested routing changes.

The expansion comes as federal officials push to modernize air traffic control infrastructure, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy calling SMART a key part of efforts to reduce delays and improve efficiency across the nation's airspace.

"Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are already making remarkable progress on building a brand new air traffic control system. But to really improve the flying experience for the American people, we needed to build a 21st century scheduling tool like SMART," said Duffy.

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