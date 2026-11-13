(NewsNation) — The average annual healthcare costs for a Massachusetts family exceeded $34,000 in 2025, according to new state data. The findings come as families across the country face rising health insurance costs.

The Massachusetts Health Policy Commission reported Tuesday that average family health care costs of about $2,846 per month, including insurance and out-of-pocket expenses.

What does the $34,000 include?

The amount includes health insurance premiums paid by both employers and employees, along with the out-of-pocket medical costs.

That means families are not paying the entire amount themselves.

According to the commission, annual family insurance premiums in Massachusetts have risen from roughly $7,000 in 2000 to almost $30,000 in 2025.

The report also found that 28% of Massachusetts residents said that they or a family member had gone without needed medical care because of cost.

How does Massachusetts compare to the rest of the country?

Massachusetts families pay more for employer-sponsored health insurance than the national average.

In 2025, average annual family insurance premiums reached $29,619 in Massachusetts, compared with $26,281 nationwide, according to KFF’s state-by-state data.

Those figures include contributions from both employers and employees.

Nationally, the average annual premium for employer-sponsored family coverage increased to $28,303 in 2026, up 5% from the previous year, according to KFF’s Employer Health Benefits Survey.

Unlike the Massachusetts estimate, these national figures do not include out-of-pocket medical expenses.

How much do families actually pay?

Employers typically cover most of the cost of health insurance for workers with employer-sponsored plans.

According to KFF, employees paid an average of $7,471 toward family coverage in 2026, or about $623 per month. Employers covered the remaining cost.

The Massachusetts Health Policy Commission identified several challenges contributing to higher costs, including prescription drug prices and increased use of health care services.

Between 2019 and 2025, family insurance premiums in Massachusetts rose 38%, compared with 28% in the rest of the country.

The commission also found that premiums rose faster than household incomes. Between 2022 and 2025, premiums increased 8.3%, while household incomes grew 3.9% in Massachusetts.

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