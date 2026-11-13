CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Inspiring, impactful and insightful, world-renowned prima ballerina and New York Times bestselling author Misty Copeland visited the Lowcountry as part of the Charleston Literary Festival. Her audience included nearly 500 captivated Charleston County School District students.

NewsNation local affiliate WCBD's Octavia Mitchell shared the stage with Copeland at the Dock Street Theatre in downtown Charleston to discuss her life's journey and her latest literary creation. Before the event, Mitchell sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with the trailblazing dancer to discuss her new book and her work to make a difference in the lives of children.

Misty Copeland was the first Black principal dancer

Copeland, the first Black principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, has transformed the face of dance throughout her career. A trailblazer and barrier-breaker, she has raised the bar in the world of ballet while inspiring a new generation of performers. Her path, however, was not without challenges.

"I definitely feel such a pull, a draw, a connection to young people," Copeland said. "The experiences that I had as an adolescent were extremely challenging. I come from a single-parent home. My mother raised me and my five siblings pretty much on her own."

"There was a lot of movement and no structure or consistency in our lives, and so I kind of latched onto this idea that I needed to be quiet and not really express myself. It was like, if I don't say anything, people won't know about all the issues that are happening in my life.

Misty Copeland started choreographing at age 7 — here's her story

"I existed in this very introverted bubble, which was really difficult because I didn't have an outlet or way to express myself. At age 7, I started choreographing. Then, at 13 years old, at my community center, the Boys & Girls Club, a local ballet teacher came looking for more diverse students to bring into her school on scholarship, and I happened to be one of those students.

"I had never been part of an organized sport or arts program. I was just kind of existing in my life and in school, not really having a presence or dreams for the future. Ballet was the first thing that came into my life where I felt like I was part of something bigger than me. I started to discover parts of myself I didn't even know were there. It gave me this incredible sense of identity, purpose and belonging. It was a life-changing experience."

"An Audience with Misty Copeland" was one of the featured events of the Charleston Literary Festival. Copeland is a New York Times bestselling author of 11 books, including several children's titles.

Mitchell joined Copeland on stage at the Dock Street Theatre to discuss her latest book, Starfire Academy: Firebird Waltz, part of a literary series designed to empower young readers to follow their dreams.

New Misty Copeland book follows a 12-year-old chasing big dreams

Copeland described the book's main character, Josie.

"I think of Josie as a character who is very relatable, and I think a lot of young people can see themselves in her, in her flaws, in her strength and in her journey of becoming a young woman," Copeland said.

"She's 12 years old when she leaves her small hometown alongside her best friend, Patrick, and moves to New York City to attend a performing arts school that's supposed to be the best in the country.

"It was important for me to show how friendships and relationships evolve in a young person's life, what it is to walk into a room and not see yourself reflected, what it means to be the only one and what those challenges can look like. I think Josie is the perfect character to show hope, resilience, ambition and the importance of support through growing relationships."

The sold-out event was reserved for Charleston County School District students as part of the festival's youth access initiative, a program Copeland applauds.

"Storytelling is powerful. We have such an opportunity to reach a range of people, whether that's through literature, live theater, film or music," Copeland said.

"These are all entry points for a young person who might not see what's possible. This is a real opportunity for them to see tangible examples. I think it's incredibly powerful for these young people to experience an array of writers and artists they can relate to, or maybe don't relate to, but can still connect with in some way."

Copeland read from her new book and answered questions directly from students in attendance. As many in the audience learned, her passion for helping young people is as remarkable as her talent.

As for what's next, Copeland said her focus remains the same.

"Everything is really connected to my love and passion for storytelling, ballet and dance, and being able to provide access and an entry point into the arts for young people," she said.

"It's through the Misty Copeland Foundation, through my production company, through the books I'm continuing to write and through the spaces I occupy, whether that's serving on boards of directors or having a seat at the table.

"At this point in my career, as I'm no longer performing onstage, it's all about uplifting young people and giving them opportunities to be exposed to the arts."

All students in attendance also received a free copy of Copeland's new book, Firebird Waltz.

The Charleston Literary Festival wraps up Sunday.

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