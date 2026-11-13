Still time‼️: Just $40 will feed an entire family for Thanksgiving — for the past week, we have told you about “Hungry For A Day,” which will feed 75,000 this holiday season.

Click here to donate

US: America remains the most generous nation in the world, as measured by charitable donations.

Thank you🙏: War Notes subscribers – Terry H., Allison N., Sean Q., Daniel S., Leah G., Steve E., Stephanie S., Shelley B., Bill M., Michael S., Grace and Peace, Sherma B., Michael B., Daryl. We reached our $1,000 matching goal, which I sent this afternoon.

War Notes subscribers – Terry H., Allison N., Sean Q., Daniel S., Leah G., Steve E., Stephanie S., Shelley B., Bill M., Michael S., Grace and Peace, Sherma B., Michael B., Daryl. Our friend Erick Erickson leads the charge every year — we are honored to be a part of it.

Ground stop🛑 ✈️: It's hard to know which is worse — a nationwide ground stop because of a cyberattack or incompetence.

Those are the only two options.

What happened‼️: Just before 4 p.m. ET today, the FAA stopped ALL takeoffs from U.S. airports “Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” Between the lines: The communication system for controllers at en route “centers” went down — why, as of writing, we don't know.

Just before 4 p.m. ET today, the FAA stopped ALL takeoffs from U.S. airports AT BEST: Even if the system started working again tonight (Friday), it will take days to get crews and airplanes back into position. It could be Monday or Tuesday before the airlines are back to normal operations. The longer the outage, the longer the recovery will take.

Even if the system started working again tonight (Friday), it will take days to get crews and airplanes back into position. It could be Monday or Tuesday before the airlines are back to normal operations.

War or peace ⁉️: Whether the FAA failure is a cyberattack or not, it shows just how vulnerable our lives are.

Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans will be stuck at airports around the country.

Yesterday, companies shut down because of Microsoft Outlook server issues People couldn't get their emails What about when people can't get their cash, groceries, water or power because of a similar outage?

That is the new world — we should be prepared for it.

More this weekend as news warrants!

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