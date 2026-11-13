(NewsNation) — A California law designed to prevent killers from profiting from their victims could block Nick Reiner from accessing a $1.5 million trust fund if he is ultimately found responsible for the deaths of his parents.

The legal dispute centers on California's Slayer Statute, which generally bars someone from inheriting money from a person they intentionally and feloniously killed. In the case of Reiner, who is accused of fatally stabbing parents Rob and Michelle Reiner, trust attorneys argue the law could strip him of beneficiary status if a court rules against him.

In his podcast, NewsNation's Brian Entin spoke with trust attorney Lori Anne Wright, the attorney for the current trustee, who said, "The statute doesn't exempt irrevocable trusts. It just applies to any trust. So, on the face, it applies."

Novel trust dispute could test whether Slayer Statute overrides decades-old inheritance plan

Wright explained that if Reiner is found to have intentionally killed his parents, he would be treated as if he died before them. Because he reportedly has no children, the trust assets would then pass to his siblings instead.

The case carries an unusual wrinkle. The trust was established when Reiner was less than a year old and has been irrevocable for decades.

Entin also spoke with defense attorney Mark Geragos, who argued that raises a novel legal question because the money was arguably earmarked for Reiner long before the alleged killings occurred.

"That's a really kind of novel issue," Geragos said. "You're using the Slayer Statute to basically kind of retroactively nullify the money that was due him."

According to People, a judge recently allowed Reiner access to limited trust funds for jail commissary purchases in $300 increments, but the larger battle over using the money to hire attorney Alan Jackson remains unresolved.

Mediation may spare trust from legal costs as dispute heads toward possible settlement

Rather than immediately asking a judge to decide the issue, both sides agreed to mediation. Geragos said a prolonged courtroom fight could quickly consume a significant portion of the roughly $1.5 million trust through legal fees and related costs.

"I think he's going to get the money," Geragos predicted. "I'm hopeful they come to a mediated solution." He added that a negotiated resolution could avoid creating a far-reaching legal precedent expanding the Slayer Statute's reach.

The mediation process is expected to continue in the coming months. If no settlement is reached, a court could eventually decide whether California's century-old Slayer Statute applies to trust assets that were established for Reiner decades before the killings he is accused of committing.

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