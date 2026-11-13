(NewsNation) — Meteorologists are watching two weather factors heading into Thanksgiving: an early polar vortex disruption that could bring a burst of cold air south, and a developing El Niño expected to keep the northern U.S. warmer than average this winter season.

What is a polar vortex disruption?

The polar vortex is a large circulation of very cold air and strong winds high above the Arctic. It’s a normal part of our atmosphere during winter.

Occasionally, it becomes disrupted by an event called a sudden stratospheric warming. Temperatures high in the atmosphere rise rapidly, weakening the circulation and sometimes causing the vortex to shift or split.

This can affect the jet stream and allow Arctic air to move farther south into parts of North America, Europe, or Asia. However, a disrupted polar vortex doesn’t automatically mean extreme cold will reach the United States.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a natural climate pattern that occurs when the ocean temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become warmer than normal.

This winter, NOAA says that El Niño will likely cause temperatures that are warmer than average across the northern United States, and in the southern U.S. it is expected to create conditions that are wetter than average.

“As we know from decades of observations, a very strong El Niño will likely bring a southward and eastward shift to the jet stream for the contiguous U.S., which tilts the odds toward stormier weather across the South,” said Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “While higher chances of rain and snow may bring relief to drought-afflicted areas, too much precipitation on dry soil can fuel destructive flash floods and mudslides. Now is the time for communities and individuals to plan ahead for the upcoming winter.”

What happens when the polar vortex interacts with El Niño?

El Niño and the polar vortex operate in different parts of the climate system, but both can influence atmospheric circulation.

El Niño typically affects the jet stream across North America, often producing a more active southern storm track during winter. A disrupted polar vortex can also influence the jet stream, potentially allowing colder Arctic air to move south.

These influences can sometimes reinforce or compete with one another, depending on the atmospheric pattern. There’s no actual collision between the two, and their interaction doesn’t guarantee a severe winter.

What might people experience this winter?

Depending on how the atmosphere responds, we could experience colder outbreaks, shifting storm tracks, and opportunities for winter storms.

If Arctic air moves south while moisture travels along an active southern storm track, conditions could become favorable for snow or ice in some areas.

However, the timing and location of these ingredients are critical. Neither El Niño nor a disrupted polar vortex guarantees widespread winter weather.

How will this winter be affected?

We’re currently experiencing an exceptionally strong El Niño, which is expected to significantly influence the winter of 2026–2027.

NOAA’s seasonal outlook generally favors warmer-than-average conditions across much of the northern United States and wetter-than-average conditions across much of the South and East Coast.

An unusually early disruption of the polar vortex has also occurred this November. Meteorologists will be watching how that affects atmospheric circulation over the coming weeks.

It’s important to remember that seasonal outlooks describe overall trends and probabilities, not what the weather will be like every day. We can have a warmer-than-average winter and still experience significant Arctic outbreaks. Likewise, a wetter winter doesn’t necessarily mean more snow, especially across the southern United States.

It’s simply too early to know whether this polar vortex disruption will significantly change the overall character of the winter.

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