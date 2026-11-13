(NewsNation) — Social Security would be able to pay full benefits for an extra 25 years if its main source of revenue had kept pace with the economy, according to a new AARP report.

AARP found that long-term changes in the American economy have allowed more income to escape the payroll taxes that fund Social Security, worsening the program's finances.

In 1983, earnings subject to the payroll tax equaled 41% of gross domestic product. By 2025, that share had fallen to 34%, and the program's trustees expect it to stay around that level for decades.

Much of the discussion about Social Security's looming shortfall has focused on the aging population and declining birth rates, but AARP's research shows changing demographics aren't the only source of pressure.

"Social Security’s finances have weakened in large part because the economy has changed while its revenue system has not," Rich Johnson, vice president of financial security at the AARP Public Policy Institute, said in a statement.

AARP estimates that if taxable earnings had stayed at 41% of GDP, Social Security would have collected an additional $10.8 trillion in revenue by 2034. That would have allowed the program to pay full benefits until 2059 — 25 years beyond the current projected depletion date for the combined trust funds.

Instead, retirees are facing a roughly 20% benefit cut if Congress doesn't take action.

Why is more income escaping Social Security taxes?

One of the key changes, the report noted, is that more income has shifted from workers to owners of capital — a trend driven in part by technological advances that let companies automate tasks once performed by workers.

Put another way: Robots don't pay payroll taxes.

As income has shifted from labor to capital, more has gone toward corporate profits and investment returns that fall outside Social Security's payroll tax.

Another factor is growing earnings inequality, AARP said. Wages and salaries have risen much faster for high earners than for low earners, pushing more income above the payroll tax cap.

From 1983 to 2025, wages and salaries over the cap rose from 5% to 7% of GDP, according to AARP. That hurts the program's revenue because earnings above the cap aren't subject to Social Security taxes.

Next year, the cap is rising to $192,300, meaning employees and employers each pay 6.2% on wages up to that limit.

It also means workers who earn less than the cap pay Social Security taxes on all of their wages, while those who earn more pay on only a portion.

How could Social Security replace the lost revenue?

"Strengthening Social Security does not require recreating the economy of 1983," Johnson said. "It just means updating Social Security’s financing to reflect how Americans receive income today."

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno want to eliminate the payroll tax cap, which would raise revenue by requiring higher earners to pay more into the program.

"Scrapping the cap" polls well with voters, but it wouldn't be enough to solve the shortfall on its own and comes with trade-offs.

One challenge is that the current cap also limits benefits, so removing it could mean larger retirement checks for high earners down the road.

A different proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders would require wealthier Americans to pay a 12.4% tax on investment and business income to help fund Social Security.

Lawmakers have several options beyond those ideas, but none are easy. The eventual fix will likely involve raising revenue, reducing future benefits or some combination of both.

"The vast majority of people in America do not want their hard-earned benefits to be cut, and Congress should explore every option to avoid this," Johnson said.

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