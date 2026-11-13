(NewsNation) — A college campus Democratic leader says young voters in Texas were influenced by the Trump administration's recent immigration crackdown when voting in the midterm elections.

Democrats won every congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border in the midterms, flipping three Republican-held districts, including two in the Lone Star State.

Abram McKee, a student at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and president of the RGV College Democrats, says immigration enforcement operations influenced young voters he knows, particularly through the "deportation actions they've been doing all across Hispanic communities" in the state.

He said that while immigration enforcement efforts have been taking place in the state since he was young, they were "nothing like" what's happened during the Trump administration.

"And I think what we're seeing is a reaction and response to that," McKee said.

Border Report Fernie Ortiz contributed to this report.

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