Video captured the moment a teen missing in the Australian wilderness was found, all thanks to a tacklebox.

Police in Victoria say that the teen, only identified as William, was dropped off by his mother in the area of Cowwarr, located in the southeast of Australia, on Nov. 6 “for the purposes of camping” with a friend.

After being dropped off, he walked a short distance to get camping equipment but failed to return, causing his friend to search the area, but to no avail.

He was reported missing, and a search was launched by Victoria Police officers as well as other first responders. Days passed as they combed through the area he was last seen – Stoney Creek Road near T2 Track in a remote corner of Baw Baw National Park between Cowwarr and Walhalla – but he was not located.

That was, until Nov. 12, when the Victoria Police’s Air Wing was conducting an aerial search. Crews spotted a tacklebox next to a river roughly two kilometers (1.2 miles) east of Stoney Creek.

“Zooming in on the tacklebox, they found William laying down close by in a creek,” authorities said.

Video captured the moment a teen missing in the Australian wilderness was found, all thanks to a tacklebox. The teen, William, can be seen pumping his fist, jubilant that he was located. (Victoria Police via Storyful)

Video captured the moment a teen missing in the Australian wilderness was found, all thanks to a tacklebox. (Victoria Police via Storyful)

Video captured the moment a teen missing in the Australian wilderness was found, all thanks to a tacklebox. (Victoria Police via Storyful)

Video captured the moment a teen missing in the Australian wilderness was found, all thanks to a tacklebox. This photo shows him reuniting with his mother. (Victoria Police via Storyful)

Video footage released by authorities shows William shaking his fist at the camera, relieved and happy that he was found. Officers winched down to grab the 17-year-old, and he was taken back to the investigation command post, where he reunited with his mother and transported to a hospital for monitoring.

The reunion was also captured on video; William's mother is seen rushing up to her son and hugging him before he was even able to get off the helicopter that transported him.

“Amazingly, William is in good spirits and for the most part, in good health,” Victoria Police said of the teen’s condition.

Police thanked the local community, volunteers and first responders who helped search for William. Also among those thanked was a local sports club.

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