(NewsNation) — Kiefer Sutherland is fighting back against allegations that he assaulted an Uber driver.

The actor was arrested in Los Angeles in January for allegedly assaulting and threatening ride-share driver Rafael Manvelyan, who sued Sutherland in October for the alleged incident.

He claimed that Sutherland was intoxicated and “became increasingly hostile, aggressive and confrontational” toward him.

Manvelyan is seeking damages for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, court documents obtained by People magazine show.

The “24” actor denied “each and every allegation” against him in a Nov. 10 response, according to People.

FILE - Kiefer Sutherland arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Sutherland claims the driver’s accusations are not within the statute of limitations, as reported by People, and any mental distress he felt could be “attributable to preexisting or concurrent psychological conditions, unrelated stressors or other independent causes.”

The “Eye for an Eye” actor said Manvelyan wasn’t hurt nor suffered any damages stemming from the alleged incident, claiming, “any such damages are not the direct or proximate result of any act or omission of” Sutherland.

In his filing, the Emmy Award-winning actor claimed that he acted in self-defense and believed that Manvelyan “posed an imminent threat of bodily harm” to him.

Sutherland and Manvelyan have requested a jury trial.

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